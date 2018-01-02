Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of Yassar Yaqub are promising “zero disruption” when they stage a candle-lit vigil on the slip-road of the M62 at rush hour tonight.

Up to 200 people are expected to attend the vigil in memory of Yassar on the first anniversary of his death.

Yassar, 28, of Crosland Moor , was shot dead by police on the slip road at Ainley Top at just after 6pm on January 2 last year.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) launched an investigation but its findings are unlikely to be published until the second half of 2018.

Tonight his parents Mohammed and Safia will lead the vigil at the side of the road where Yassar was shot.

The couple want to pay tribute to their son – but don’t intend any disruption.

Mr Yaqub said: “This has been a very stressful day for us and my wife has been very emotional.

“The police have been 100% co-operative with us and they will open the weighbridge for people to park their cars.

“There will be two police officers, that is all we have said we want. They will show people where to park and help them cross the road.

“At no time did either we or the police say there would be any road closures, people just made the assumption.

“There will be zero disruption to traffic, that is our aim.”

Mr Yaqub said the vigil, which will start from 5.30pm and last for an hour, would be peaceful.

“It is a vigil to remember my son and ensure his name lives on. It is also a message to the IPCC to get cracking with their investigation and come out with the truth.”

Mr Yaqub said the family had bought up all the best flowers from supermarkets in Huddersfield and would also be releasing helium-filled balloons.

There would be a minute’s silence not just for Yassar but “all those who have lost their lives to injustice.”

Mr Yaqub has the support of the United Families and Friends Campaign, a coalition of those affected by deaths by police, prisons and other authorities.

He added: “West Yorkshire Police owe me my son. How they will repay that debt is up to them.”