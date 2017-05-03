Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yassar Yaqub's grieving family have released the last video taken of him before he died.

The video, released to the Examiner, shows Yassar and his family just hours before he was shot dead by police on the M62.

Yassar's father Mohammed said the video was the last one taken of his son before he died - and since then they have watched it over and over.

He said: "It’s very precious to me. It was of the mannequin challenge and he was having fun. It’s very emotional for any of my family to watch it. It has a very special poignancy for us. My wife and I watch it every night before we go to sleep.”

Yassar, a father-of-two, was shot through the windscreen of his white Audi at Ainley Top in a pre-planned operation on the evening of January 2 following a tip-off to police that he was in possession of an illegal firearm.

An inquest later heard that a gun had been found in the footwell of the passenger seat where Yassar was sitting when he was shot three times in the chest.

Mr Yaqub said the family will pay an emotional visit to the scene of his death on May 18 – four months after his killing.

Mohammed Yaqub and his family will visit Ainley Top on the day when his beloved son Yassar would have celebrated his 29th birthday.

His heartbroken father Mr Yaqub, 59, of Crosland Moor said: “May 18 is Yassar’s birthday and we have a lot of things planned for that day. In the morning Safia and myself will visit his grave as we do every day.

“At 5pm all his family and friends will visit it again and afterwards we are going to Ainley Top for an hour. We will leave flowers and pay our respects to my perfect son who was my gemstone.

“Then we will come back home and there will be readings from the Koran, balloons and a birthday cake – very similar to the one that we used to celebrate his birthday last year. It will be a celebration of his life.”

Mr Yaqub said he was also planning his next legal moves after a tense meeting last month with the Independent Police Complaints Commission, (IPCC), which is examining the shooting.

Yesterday (Thursday) he showed the Examiner a letter sent to IPCC deputy chairman Sarah Green by his solicitors Imran Khan of London, who represented Stephen Lawrence’s family following his murder in a racially motivated attack in 1993.

Michael Mansfield QC, the barrister acting for Yaqub’s family, is said to have told IPCC investigators at the meeting that their approach was reminiscent of “the bad old days” when families were treated with “utter contempt by the police and those charged with investigating police misconduct”.

However IPCC Commissioner Derrick Campbell said he felt the meeting had been productive.

He said: “Along with the investigative team I spent more than two hours with the family, discussing our progress so far and outlining what we hope to achieve in the investigation.

“I have always said this is likely to be a lengthy investigation and have been honest with Yassar’s family about this.

“We have always listened to the family’s concerns and we will continue to share information as far as possible. There are limits on what information we can share when the investigation is ongoing.

“We appreciate that this is frustrating for the family, however, it is essential to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

“Also, the IPCC has to be mindful of the ongoing active criminal proceedings by the police and a possible inquest. These matters, though independent of the IPCC, will have an impact on areas we cannot yet investigate without the risk of prejudicing these proceedings.

“During the meeting on 12 April we were able to outline the work in several key areas that has been done so far.

“This includes interviews with witnesses at the scene, continued forensic analysis of evidence collected since the incident. We have also collated the detailed accounts from all the officers involved. This is a large amount of information to process and review. We also confirmed that no notices of misconduct have been served on any officer at this time, but this is something that we are obliged to keep under constant review.

“However, I would like to reiterate that this investigation remains a high priority. It is an in-depth, complex investigation requiring us to work with care and focus.

“The team working on this case, as well as extra resource when needed, is dedicated, highly skilled and experienced. Enquiries are continuing to determine how the incident occurred and I urge all witnesses and anyone who has information to assist the IPCC.

“I understand the family and the local community want the IPCC to conclude this investigation as soon as possible – I hold the same view.

“The most important thing for all concerned is that we look at this investigation from every available angle and continue to be thorough and rigorous.”