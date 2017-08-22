Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

COMMUTERS will now face a YEAR weeks of roadworks between Huddersfield and Halifax.

The work got underway on Monday on the A629 between McDonalds at Salterhebble Hill and Calderdale Royal Hospital.

It’s part of a bid to widen the road to improve journey times.

Most of the work will take place Monday to Friday 8am until 5pm.

Clr Barry Collins, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, said: “The initial focus is at the southern end of the corridor on Salterhebble Hill (the Huddersfield end, near Bankhouse Lane), where the road will be widened into the western hillside where the retaining wall is on the left-hand side of the road travelling from Huddersfield to Halifax.

“Throughout the works we will be doing everything we can to minimise disruption and emergency service vehicles will have access at all times.

“Drivers will see at least one free-flowing lane in each direction for most of the time and no increased congestion was noted on the first day of the works.”

During the work drivers will be banned from making some right turns.

The scheme includes widening Salterhebble Hill to four lanes; remodelling the junctions at Dudwell Lane and Dryclough Lane; upgrading each pelican crossing; installing new traffic light technology and improving facilities for pedestrians and cyclists.