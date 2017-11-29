The video will start in 8 Cancel

Put another log on the fire – the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice in Yorkshire today.

Huddersfield should miss the worst of the bad weather, which is set to hit at 6pm today, clearing by 11pm on Thursday night.

Temperatures in Huddersfield are set to plummet to zero degrees by 11pm tonight – but if you’re out and about at that time, wrap up warm as it will feel like -4°C!

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Tomorrow will feel very cold: temperatures will fail to go any higher than 2°C, but in the morning it will feel like an arctic -5°C!

The Met Office said there would be a cold, crisp start to Thursday, which would be largely sunny: “However brisk northerly winds will lead to hail, sleet and snow showers spreading inland through the afternoon. Risk of thunder. Maximum temperature 3°C.

“A cold start Friday with any wintry showers easing, then increasingly cloudy. Less cold Saturday but largely dry. However some rain possible overnight into Sunday, clearing to brighter spells later.”