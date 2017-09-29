Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A severe weather warning has been issued for Huddersfield.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for western and northern Britain.

Heavy rain is expected for Sunday and Monday, as well as strong winds at times.

It comes just days after Huddersfield enjoyed unseasonably warm weather as temperatures soared to 20°C (68°F) on Thursday.

The weekend will turn colder with some flooding to local roads and gusts of wind will reach 40mph to 50mph before a wet and windy Sunday and Monday.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could also be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

The Met Office has warned that strong winds may be an additional hazard at times.

Examiner weather expert Paul Stevens said Thursday’s sunshine brought some respite from what has been a wet September for Huddersfield.