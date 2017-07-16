Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anglers in Yorkshire were fined more than £35,000 for illegal fishing last year.

During the last 12 months from May 2016 to May 2017 unlicensed anglers were fined a total of £36,734 in Yorkshire, with an average fine of £128, just under the national average of £144.

There were 300 prosecutions concluded – where a final court decision has been reached - 287 of which were successful. There were also 21 cautions and 32 warning letters sent.

Data is provided by the Environment Agency and refers to prosecutions of anglers that were conducted by courts in England between May 2016 and May 2017.

There were 2,407 prosecutions concluded, of which 2,330 were successful. The total amount of fines issued by the courts was £335,886.

Courts sent 293 warning letters and there were also 112 cautions by the Environment Agency.

Offences that could be prosecuted include attempting to take fish within a prohibited area, fishing for coarse fish or eels with more than four rods and lines at the same time, leaving an unattended rod and line in the water, fishing for salmon during the close season, or fishing for trout other than with an artificial fly or lure.