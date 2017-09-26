The video will start in 8 Cancel

Traffic is queueing on the M62 following a crash between four vehicles.

The incident, which was earlier reported as a 10-vehicle crash, happened at around 4pm between J23 (Outlane) and J22 (Rishworth Moor).

All traffic was temporarily stopped and one lane closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

At 4.15pm all lanes were back open.

Traffic is currently queueing back to J24 (Ainley Top).

Highways England said at about 4.15pm traffic was expected to return back to normal by 5.15pm.

West Yorkshire Police tweeted: "We are receiving reports of a 10 vehicle road collision on M62 J24 westbound. Officers are aware. Please avoid the area if possible."

Soon after, West Yorkshire Fire Service tweeted two fire engines had just arrived.

One person tweeted saying he had seen reports of seven miles of stationary traffic.