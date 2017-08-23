Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mysterious big cat has been spotted stalking the fairways at Huddersfield Golf Club.

Business partners Mark Robinson and Paul Shepherd spotted the beast as they approached the 15th tee at the Fixby course during a round of golf yesterday afternoon.

Mark took these pictures of the animal – with two people sitting under a tree seemingly oblivious to its presence.

(Image: Mark Robinson)

Said Mark: “We saw what looked like a big black panther walking away from us. It looked to be stalking something, like a cat would.

"There had a slowness to its movements that distinguished it from being a dog. It was very distinctive and had a huge tail.

“We whistled at it to attract its attention. It turned round and you could see it had pointed ears. It went low on its haunches and then shot off into the bushes at speed.”

Mark, who lives at Hepworth, estimated he was 60 to 70 yards from the animal when he took the pictures, adding: “We were not in any rush to get closer.”

(Image: Mark Robinson)

Mark alerted club professional Alex Keighley to what he had seen – and she has tweeted TV’s Springwatch presenter Chris Packham to seek his opinion on the creature.

She said: “We are investigating it. There’s a greens meeting tonight where it will be discussed. We are telling people going out on the course to be vigilant.”

It’s the latest in a string of sightings of a beast resembling a black panther. Similar sightings have been reported in locations ranging from New Mill, Hade Edge and Penistone to Linthwaite and Birchencliffe.

Have you seen the cat? Email henryk.zientek@trinitymirror.com.