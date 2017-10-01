Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fire has broken out at a former hospital in Batley.

The first crew to arrive at the empty building on Carlinghow Hill at 4.10pm this afternoon called for immediate back-up.

Six fire engines were then at the scene and the smoke could be seen for miles around.

The fire response was escalated up to 10 fire engines at 5.40pm.

The building later became a care home and was then due to become a new base for Zakaria Muslim Girls High School.

At the moment it is thought to be unused.

A fire service spokesman said that no-one has been hurt and the crews are tackling the fire from outside the building.

Fire engines were drafted in from across the brigade area including Dewsbury, Bradford, Ossett, Leeds and Halifax.

The old hospital was known as Batley and District Hospital from 1929 to 1948 and then became Batley and District General Hospital.

It is thought to have closed down in 1988.