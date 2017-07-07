Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage boy has died after falling through the roof of a disused building.

Mylo Johnstone, 14, is thought to have gone to the building in Armley, Leeds, with friends.

The tragedy happened at 8.30pm last night (Thursday).

Police officers administered first aid before paramedics arrived, but Mylo died at the scene.

Forensic examiners remained at the scene today and police say they are liaising with the Health & Safety Executive and Leeds City Council, as well as the owners of the site.

Detectives investigating what happened are urging parents to warn children not to play at or visit derelict sites following two similar incidents in Leeds where boys were injured.

Det Insp Phil Jackson, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “While we are still carrying out enquiries into this incident, every indication is that this has been a tragedy with no suspicious circumstances.

“Clearly the boy’s family are completely distraught and we are doing everything we can to support them at this difficult time and have appointed a family liaison officer to assist them.

“This is the third incident of this nature in recent months, although sadly on this occasion it has proven fatal. In the other two cases, young boys have received very serious injuries that will have lasting consequences for them.”

Det Insp Jackson added: “We fully appreciate that young people can find sites such as this interesting and want to explore them. While we would never seek to blame the young people involved in these recent incidents for what has happened we do need to remind young people of the potential dangers of entering abandoned buildings and other places, such as building sites, and we hope parents will assist us by reinforcing that message to their children.

“We are obviously coming up the school holidays and clearly there is potential for young people to be tempted to try to explore abandoned sites.

“We would ask that they think very carefully about the dangers this involves, as has been starkly illustrated by these incidents, and that they consider the consequences that could have on their lives and the lives of their families.”