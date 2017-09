Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young boy has been hit by a car in Lepton.

The accident happened in Fenay Bridge Road in the village at 6.37pm tonight.

West Yorkshire Police have said the boy, aged 11, was hit by a VW Polo.

A spokesman said he had been up and about, walking and talking, so his injuries did not appear to be serious.

However an ambulance was called and one eyewitness said the boy had been put on a stretcher.

No further information was available at this time, police added.