A little boy whose fight against cancer touched the hearts of thousands of people has died.

Huddersfield schoolboy Cristiano Sousa, nine, who lived with his family in Marsh, died on Sunday evening surrounded by family members.

His parents, Ewa Sitkowska and Orlando Sousa, thanked people who had donated money towards a fund which had been set up to pay for controversial treatment in America for his rare and aggressive tumour.

Thousands of people had contributed to the appeal on the Go Fund Me site which had reached a total of more than £48,000.

In a statement today, his family said: “We are devastated to announce that our beautiful Cristiano passed away yesterday evening, Sunday 10th September at 5.10pm.

“We are grateful that Cristiano was at home surrounded by family at the time of his passing and that we got to spend those final precious moments with him.

“Cristiano is now at Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice if family and close friends would like to visit to say their goodbyes.

“Funeral details will be announced in due course.

“We thank everyone who has supported and donated to enable us to give Cristiano a fighting chance.

“Your support over this horrendous time has meant the world to us and we can never thank you enough for that.”

A family friend said that a decision on the money raised would be made at a later date.

Parents and pupils at Reinwood Junior School were devastated to learn that Cristiano had died. He hadn’t been able to attend for some time due to his illness.

Headteacher Emma Eastwood said pupils were told the news at an assembly on Monday morning.

“We are deeply saddened that Cristiano has lost his brave fight with cancer. He was a quiet boy with a caring personality.

“The thoughts of the whole school community are with Cristiano’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

She described Cristiano as an “adorable” boy who enjoyed school and playing hide and seek with his friends.

His former class teacher, Tom Dyson, is planning to talk about Cristiano to former classmates later in the week, she added.

Friends of the family have posted tributes to Cristiano on Facebook.

One woman said: “RIP Cristiano. You were such a brave, beautiful boy who fought so hard. My thoughts and prayers are with Ewa and Orlando. I can’t imagine what you are going through. You did everything you could for him. I’m so sorry for your devastating loss.”

In April Ewa said she had been overwhelmed with the public’s response to an appeal for money to send her son to America for treatment.

Cristiano had suffered with a rare cancer called Embroyonal Rhabdomyosarcoma since January 2016.

Doctors in the UK had said they had done all they could for the boy and could only offer palliative care.