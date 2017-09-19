Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating the death of a man outside Leeds Railway Station have released CCTV of men they think can help them.

Terry Bailey, 39, died after an attack outside the station in the early hours of Tuesday, August 29.

Two men have since been charged in connection with his death.

Police have now released a picture of two other men they believe may have seen a row outside before Mr Bailey was attacked.

The two men boarded a train at Leeds Station to Manchester Piccadilly, which goes via Huddersfield, and may be from one of these areas.

(Image: UGCG HDE)

Detective Chief Inspector Glen Alderson, from British Transport Police’s Major Investigation Unit, said: “I would like to stress that the two men pictured are not believed to be directly involved in this incident in any way.

“The West Indian carnival was on in Leeds that day and we believe the two men may have been part of a larger group who went to it. They then boarded a train at Leeds to Manchester Piccadilly, so it may be they live in that area.

“If you recognise yourself in the pictures, or know who the two men are please contact us on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 with reference 21 of 29/08. Alternatively information can be passed to the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”