Thieves have stolen donations left outside a charity shop.

They were spotted stealing bags of donated goodies left in the doorway of an Overgate Hospice charity shop in Calderdale.

A friend of the person who spotted them and took photos has shared them online, and they show a red van with white rear doors making away from the scene. The post has been shared nearly 700 times to spread the word.

Tracey Broadbent, Head of Retail at Elland-based Overgate Hospice, said: “We have been made aware of these unfortunate occurrences and have informed the police.

“We would urge our supporters not to leave donations on the doorstep and if possible wait until we are open to drop off any items.

“We are aware of other charity shops having the same problem and it really is terrible as people have donated goods so that money can be raised to keep the Hospice open to provide care for our patients and their loved ones.”

Overgate has 12 charity shops and dedicated furniture outlets in Calderdale including in Elland, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge, Sowerby Bridge, Todmorden and West Vale.

The Hospice provides support to people with terminal and life-limiting illnesses and support for family members too.