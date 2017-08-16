The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hoping to get a place at the University of Huddersfield through clearing?

Here's everything you need to know.

University helpline

Huddersfield's own clearing helpline number is 03301 232 277.

Opening times are as follows:

Thursday 17 August 7.15am - 7pm Friday 18 August 9am - 6pm Saturday 19 August 10am - 3pm Sunday 20 August 10am - 3pm Monday 21 to Friday 25 August 9am - 5pm

Students can contact the helpline for anything to do with clearing. Or email study@hud.ac.uk .

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

What's available?

There are more than 500 courses available at the university, from accountancy BA Hons to youth and community work PgDip.

Click here for a list of Huddersfield's courses in clearing 2017.

How do I apply?

Clearing starts in July and continues until mid-October. You can only apply to university through clearing once you’ve received your exam results.

Pick your course

Call 03301 232 277 to chat about clearing opportunities

to chat about clearing opportunities Attend the university's clearing admissions day on Saturday

Seven reasons you should choose Huddersfield

Teachers who study here can demand the highest salaries in the country.

The university ranks among the 200 best in the world under 50 years old.

There's plenty of money being spent at the university too, with a £30m development plan under way.

You'll be presented with your degree by a member of the Royal Family.

You can watch a Premier League football match for £30.

You'll be in the heart of beautiful Yorkshire countryside .

But that doesn't mean Huddersfield's not a fantastic party town for students!