Twelve colourfully-costumed town criers proved in good voice when Huddersfield hosted the 17th annual Town Crying Championships.

Huddersfield town crier Vic Watson hosted the event, which was held at Nelson Mandela Corner behind the library in the town centre.

Vic, who changed his opening cry to include a reference to Huddersfield Town’s Premier League status, said: “The competition was the best so far. Loads of people stayed to watch, the Mayor of Kirklees, Clr Christine Iredale and her consort Robert, came and they were in fits of laughter and really enjoyed the event.”

The winner of the contest was Terry Ford, town crier of Otley, with Adrian Holmes, of Sandwell in the West Midlands, runner-up and John Griffiths, of Sleaford, Lincolnshire, in third place.

Vic said he was now on the look out for sponsors for the 2018 competition.