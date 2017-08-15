Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fears are growing for a missing vulnerable man who has not been seen since Sunday night.

Barry Nicholson, 70, was last seen on River Street in Brighouse shortly before 8pm on Sunday.

The Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team were called out to search for him, but were stood down at 2am after “searching and clearing areas of interest.”

Barry is described as a white male, around 5ft call with a long white bear and grey hair.

Mr Nicholson is known to regularly walk around the Brighouse area and frequent public houses in the town. He may appear confused.

Officers and Barry’s family are very concerned for his welfare. Anyone who has seen Barry or who knows where he is now should contact police via 101 quoting log 1428 of Aug 13.