Everybody stop what you’re doing, because the opening date for West Yorkshire’s first ever cat café has just been announced.

Nottingham’s Kitty Café is opening a branch in Leeds and after months of speculation, they’ve finally revealed the date for the grand opening.

The coffee shop complete with feline friends to enjoy your ca-purr-cino with is moving into the old Yorkshire Bank building on Kirkgate, and will open on Monday, December 11.

The cafe was originally scheduled to open in August, but plans were postponed due to issues with renovation work as the building is transformed into a playground for its incoming feline residents.

Customers are asked to pay a donation on the door and can enjoy hot food, sandwiches and fancy teas and coffees – surrounded by cats. Don’t worry though, as they’re not allowed anywhere near the kitchen!

The cats will be brought in from a local cat rescue centre and will be available for adoption for those who become kitten smitten.

Kate Charles-Richards, who owns the cafés, said all its furry residents are neutered and microchipped and are available for rehoming.

She said: “When they leave us it is always a bittersweet...but it does mean we can help so many cats in the community.”