West Yorkshire Police are recruiting for officers again.

The opportunity doesn't come round all that often - so if you've ever wanted to be a police officer, now's your chance!

The job starts at £22,896 and you must be 18 to apply - as well as 'have a strong commitment to West Yorkshire Police, our values, aims and the wider community'.

It states: "There is no doubt that policing is an unpredictable and challenging career, but few jobs can be more rewarding than that of a police officer.

"It can be a complex mix of excitement, danger, compassion, and paperwork. Very few jobs offer such an extreme mixture of ordinary activities and extraordinary situations.

"We are now looking for exceptional men and women who are hardworking, enthusiastic and keen to learn the skills necessary for this difficult but critical role.

"You will receive first class training, excellent salary and pension benefits, and an extraordinary job that is like no other.

"Being part of such a large force brings fantastic opportunities in terms of career development and promotion, meaning that once you have finished your two-year probationary period, you have the opportunity to take your career in any direction you choose."

Think you've got what it takes? Click here to apply.