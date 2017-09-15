Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former footballer Clarke Carlisle has been reported missing today by his pregnant wife.

Carrie Carlisle has tweeted Clarke, who has a home in Ripponden, was last seen at 6am in Manchester city centre.

She posted: "#Missing Clarke's last known whereabouts was Manchester City Centre at 6am. If you see him please get in touch."

Clarke has a history of mental illness and tried to take his own life in 2014 when he stepped in front of a truck on the A64 near York.

Despite suffering horrific injuries he survived - but sadly following the incident his relationship with wife Gemma broke down and a witness of the collision, Chris Kilbride, died just over six months later.

Mr Kilbride had been driving a van along the busy A64. He swerved to avoid the lorry and phoned 999.

He is now married to Carrie, who is pregnant with their first child.

Last year he wrote a statement online saying: "Two years ago today, I jumped in front of a truck. One year today, I was back in psychiatric hospital. Today, I’m away with the love of my life."

Carlisle hit the headlines when he became the first footballer to appear on Question Time and was dubbed 'Britain's brainiest footballer'.

(Image: Newcastle Chronicle)

The 37-year-old made more than 500 appearances for nine clubs during his playing career.

The former chairman of the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) has set up a mental health organisation called Clarke Carlisle Foundation for Dual Diagnosis.

The foundation is due to host a mental health awareness evening in Birmingham next Thursday, where he is to be guest speaker.

The event is being held in memory of ex-Solihull Moors player Nick Mowl who took his own life earlier this year.