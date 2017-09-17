Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters tidied up for an elderly couple after putting out a fire in their airing cupboard.

Firefighter Dave Flynn said it was not known how the small fire started at the house in Badger Hill, Rastrick.

But he said the team cleaned up the mess and threw away burned sheets after putting out the blaze.

Nobody was injured in the fire which occurred around 6pm today (Sunday.)

Crews from Huddersfield fire station assisted in putting out the flames.

Earlier in the day crews put out a burning motorcycle in Brighouse.

The bike was found alight outside the Armytage Arms pub in Clifton Common at about 4.45pm.

A member of the public raised the alarm and firefighters from Rastrick attended.

Firefighter Flynn said the owner was not there. Police were called after the fire was put out, he added.