Fire crews from across the county have been attending a major fire on a high street.

The blaze has been ripping through an old bingo hall in the Armley area of Leeds, about 3km from the city centre, this afternoon (Friday).

Roads in the area are currently closed as firefighters tackle the inferno.

The building on fire is the Western Bingo Hall, which is no longer in use.

(Image: Jose Sparrow (Twitter))

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said 10 fire engines and 50 fire fighters were in attendance trying to exteinguish the major fire on Theaker Lane.

Two aerial pumps are also being used, while police and partner agencies were also called to control the roads.

Smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from the surrounding roads.