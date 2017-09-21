Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holidaymakers jetting off on Saturday could be facing changes to their trips after Thomas Cook announced pilots are to go on strike.

The strike, which will affect Thomas Cook UK Airlines, starts at 12.01am on Saturday September 23 and finishes ast 11.59pm.

Thomas Cook announced the strike this afternoon, adding: “Our priority is to make sure all of our customers can still fly on holiday and back home with us and we are pleased to confirm that all of our flights on September 23 will operate.

(Image: PA)

“In order to make sure that everyone can still travel with us during the strike period, we have made changes to the departure times of some of our flights on the 23rd September. We have tried to keep disruption to a minimum and apologise if these changes affect your plans or cause you inconvenience.”

Some 42 flights are affected, seven of which are departing from Manchester Airport.

See below for the full list of flights affected

Click the picture to enlarge it