Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new scheme is giving young people the chance to become a police cadet in Kirklees.

Kirklees District Police has welcomed 24 new cadets at the launch of their Police Cadet scheme this week.

On Tuesday officers from Kirklees were at Moor End Academy in Crosland Moor to welcome 24 new police cadets to the district and gave a presentation to the cadets, their parents and guardians.

The Volunteer Police Cadets (VPC) is a nationally recognised police uniformed youth group which runs throughout the UK.

The purpose of the cadet scheme is not to recruit police officers of the future, but to encourage the spirit of adventure and good citizenship amongst its members.

The VPC believes that every young person deserves the opportunity to thrive regardless of his or her background.

Young people from all backgrounds are encouraged to join VPC, including those who may be vulnerable to the influences of crime and social exclusion. The only requirement is for the young people to be aged between 13 and 18.

After their initial 10 week induction period, qualifying cadets will be issued with their uniform and attend at an attestation ceremony.

They will then attend weekly cadet sessions where they will have the opportunity to find out more about policing, themselves and how they can support the community.

PC Michelle Linney, police cadets co-ordinator for Kirklees, said: “Police cadets are similar to other cadet schemes and allow young people an opportunity to join weekly group workshops where they can gain knowledge and skills about policing.

“Young people won’t be deployed to incidents or police events; they will come along each week to learn about various aspects of policing and get involved in community initiatives.

“As part of the scheme, the cadets will be enrolled in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme and on completion gain a formal qualification.

“We are excited to welcome all our new cadets to the Kirklees District and look forward to working with them to promote a practical understanding of policing.

“We want to give all young people a chance to be heard, support their community and develop skills to become fantastic citizens in a fun, friendly and interactive way.”

For more information about the Volunteer Police Cadets Scheme visit: https://vpc.police.uk/