Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The eight towns hosting next year’s Tour de Yorkshire have been officially revealed.

The race has confirmed the locations where the four-day event will depart and finish in May next year.

Huddersfield has missed out on the honour of hosting the cyclists for the international event, which has been running since 2015.

But neighbours Halifax have been revealed as one of the lucky eight.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The cyclists will whizz into Calderdale on its second day, Friday May 4, as thousands line the streets. The race will end up in the town after starting in Doncaster.

Host towns for the first day of the race will be Barnsley to start, with the stage finishing later in the day in Beverley, East Yorkshire.

Tour de Yorkshire will be bigger event next year

Other towns hosting the event include Ilkley and Leeds on day three, and Richmond and Scarborough on the Sunday.

Welcome to Yorkshire announced that the race would be extended from a three-day event to four last week.

The race passed through Huddersfield for this year’s event, taking in Mirfield , Bradley, Farnley Tyas, Honley and Holmfirth.

The full route for the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire will be announced in December.