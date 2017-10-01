Summer’s definitely had its last hurrah and autumn is finally with us.
Misty mornings; red, gold and yellow leaves falling from branches; woodsmoke curling from chimneys – even if the days are getting shorter they are definitely getting prettier.
With autumn comes lovely woodland walks where you can spot all sorts of lovely things growing – including some very colourful mushrooms.
Frances Stoner shared these pictures on Facebook of some fantastic fungi she snapped in Caulms Wood in Dewsbury.
She said: “The purple ones are Amethyst deceiver; the white ones are puffballs and the red spotted one is a fly agaric. I’m not sure what the orange one is.
“I run Dewsbury brewing and foraging group – we’ve been a bit inactive lately but we try and figure out what’s what. “The puffball and amethyst deceiver and both edible. I’m not sure of orange – perhaps your readers could help?”
Have you seen any fabulous fungi on your travels? What about a carpet of golden leaves or a pile of windfall apples? Share your autumnal pictures with us on twitter @examiner, on our Facebook page or by emailing editorial@examiner.co.uk.