Where in Huddersfield – and places nearby – would you send first-time tourists to the area?

That’s the question we posed after revealing that Huddersfield Town director Sean Jarvis had met officials from tourism body Visit Britain in a bid to boost the town’s profile on the back of Premier League football.

Mr Jarvis told Visit Britain about his own favourite places which included Holmfirth Vineyard and the Grade I listed train station facade.

Here’s what readers had to say:

Chris Marsden, of Huddersfield Civic Society, came up with this big list of his favourite spots:

* Art Gallery

* Blackmoorfoot Reservoir & Bull’s Head/Bar Maroc/Byram Arcade/Brook Street Market

* Castle Hill/Coffee Evolution

* Discover Huddersfield leaflets and walks/Dixon’s Milk Ices

* Edgerton Cemetery/Eric’s/Epicure

* Folly Dolly Falls

* Greenhead Park

* Home Town restaurant

* John Smith’s Stadium

* Kingsgate/King’s Head

* Lindley Clock Tower/LBT

* Marsden Jazz festival/Med One/Magic Rock brew house

* National Coal Mining Museum

* Otso bar

* Pond dipping at Woodhouse Mill Ponds

* Queensgate Market

* Roots Cellar

* Scammonden/St George’s Square /Sportsman

* Tolson Museum/Town Hall events

* Vinyl Tap

* Walks along the Narrow Canal

* Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Reader Susan Starr said: “Everyone should visit Colne Valley Museum in Golcar. Visit a Victorian family and their friends and neighbours as they work in the domestic woollen industry and see the past come to life.”

Jacqueline Ainsworth, who works as a hotel receptionist, recommends the following:

* Standedge Tunnel museum and Marsden

* Slaithwaite

* Huddersfield Town Hall and the magnificent Father Willis organ

* Walking from Milnsbridge to Marsden on the canal towpath

* Longwood tower

Reader Sue Asher recommended Holmfirth, Holme Moss, the Colne Valley Museum and Greenhead Park.

She added: “Discover Huddersfield leaflets can be picked up at the railway station or information office. There are some fabulous informative walks all within the town centre and lots of wonderful restaurants and pubs.”