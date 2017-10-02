Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Officers are searching for a missing teenager last seen a week ago.

Sadia Ahmed is missing from her home in Bolton where she was last seen on Tuesday, September 12, but has since been spotted in Batley at 4.30pm last Monday.

The 15-year-old also connections to Dewsbury and Bradford, according to Greater Manchester Police.

Sadia is believed to have travelled to Leeds city centre and was also seen there four days after initially going missing on Saturday, September 16.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

She is described as approximately 5ft 3in tall and of average build with long dark brown hair, which may possibly be tied up.

It is believed that Sadia is still wearing a khaki green thigh-length quilted coat with fur lined along the hood and a grey hooded top underneath. She also had dark bottoms and black wedge heeled boots on and was carrying a black handbag with shoulder strap.

Anybody with information about her whereabouts should contact GMP on 0161 856 5571.