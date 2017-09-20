Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The death of a Leeds student whose body was found in a garden is not thought to be suspicious.

Harry Loker, 21 was found dead in the garden of a house in Hyde Park in the city last Friday morning.

He had been out in Leeds city centre on Thursday night and is thought to have gone back to the house in the early hours of Friday, police said.

He was found collapsed in the garden at 9.17am and was pronounced dead at the scene. A post mortem examination showed he had a number of injuries that could not be accounted for.

Det Chief Insp Jaz Khan, of West Yorkshire Police Protective Services Crime, said: “We have been carrying out extensive enquiries into Harry’s death including a detailed examination of the scene by forensic experts, and there are no obvious suspicious circumstances.

“His death is being treated as unexplained and a file is being prepared for the Coroner so that an inquest can be held in due course.

“We also have specially-trained officers supporting Harry’s family at what continues to be a very difficult time for them.

“While we do now have a clearer picture of his movements up to him arriving back at the house we would still be interested to hear from anyone who has seen him at the property in the hours before he was found so that information can assist the Coroner.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting 1317426310.