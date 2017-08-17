The video will start in 8 Cancel

Students from Huddersfield are among thousands celebrating today as they pick up their A Level results.

Greenhead College has been named the top sixth form in Yorkshire for A Level results.

It's a fantastic achievement for the school, which recorded an overall pass rate of 99.4%, with 84.8% of all grades at A*-C and 63.3% at A*-B.

Some 1,023 students gained A Level passes in three or more subjects, with 23 students gaining A*/A in 4 or more subjects, and 180 gaining A*/A in 3 subjects.

Nationally, grades have improved for the first time in six years.

A* - 8.3%, up from 8.1% in 2016, their highest level on record.

A* and A - 26.3%, up from 25.8% in 2016, highest rate since 26.3% in

2013 after a couple of years of downward trending results.

A* to E - 97.9%, down from 98.1% in 2015 and 2016, lowest level since

97.8% in 2011.

Despite this, the number of university places filled so far has decreased from the figure at this time last year. A* and A grades were given to 26% of entries.

Here are all the A Level results we've received for sixth forms and colleges across Huddersfield and further afield.