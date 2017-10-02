Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man found stabbed in Halifax last week.

Adam Grant, 28, of Mixenden Road, Halifax, appeared before Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The charge relates to the death of Martyn Wyatt, 32, who was found with a stab wound at an address in Mixenden Road last Thursday.

A 23-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with the incident has been released without charge.

Mr Wyatt was found lying seriously injured at a house at about 5.20pm on Thursday and died at the scene.

His friend Samantha Marum told the Examiner he was a “fun-loving guy who was a good laugh and who liked his music.”

Grant was remanded in custody and will next appear before Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday.