Police investigating the death of a man in Calderdale have charged a man with murder.

Adam Grant, aged 28, of Mixenden Road, Halifax, has been remanded in custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates on Monday.

The charge relates to the death of a man who was found with a stab wound at an address in Mixenden Road last Thursday.

Police have confirmed his identity as Martin Wyatt, aged 32, of Halifax.

A 23-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with the incident has been released without charge.

Mr Wyatt was found lying seriously injured at a house at about 5.20pm on Thursday and died at the scene despite efforts by paramedics to save him.

His friend Samantha Marum told the Examiner he was a “fun-loving guy who was a good laugh and who liked his music.”