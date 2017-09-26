Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court over an arson attack on an Audi A3 driven into a Kirkheaton business.

Firefighters were called to put out the blaze at the Florelle Import Company shortly before 6am on Saturday, September 23.

The vehicle had been crashed through some fencing and hedges before being set on fire, causing some damage to a window and drainpipe at the business in Albany Road.

Josh Remington appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in Huddersfield charged with arson with intent to endanger life and also possession of a lock knife.

Magistrates sent the graphic designer’s case to Leeds Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

The 30-year-old was bailed with conditions to reside at Honeywell Lane in Barnsley and compliance with a 7pm to 7am curfew.