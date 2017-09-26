Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has died after falling from a bridge over the M62 near Huddersfield.

Police were called to the M62 eastbound near junction 22 at Rishworth shortly before 5.30pm today (Tuesday) to a report of a concern for safety in relation to a man on a bridge over the motorway.

Within minutes of the call, further information was received that the man had fallen from the bridge.

Emergency services attended at the scene, with paramedics confirming the man as deceased shortly before 6pm.

An eyewitness travelling on the westbound carriageway said he had seen a person fall from a bridge between J22 and J23 eastbound.

Police closed off the bridge.

The nearside lane of the eastbound carriageway was also closed between junctions 22 and 23 at Outlane while officers carried out enquiies at the scene.

Det Insp Graham Hawcroft, of West Yorkshire Police, said:

“A deceased male has been found at the side of the motorway. The cause is under investigation.”

This is the second incident of its kind on the M62 in the space of a a few weeks.

Last month, a man died after falling from Scammonden Bridge at junction 23. Police had been called to the bridge at about 7am to a report of a man in distress on the bridge above the M62.

Officers attended but at about 7.13am the man fell to the carriageway, sustaining fatal injuries.

The motorway was closed while officers carried out investigations.