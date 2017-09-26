Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man allegedly stole a bank card during a parents’ evening - then bought himself an Xbox.

The theft is said to have occurred at Honley Infant and Nursery School on November 8 last year.

John Day is alleged to have stolen a purse and its contents, worth £300, during the evening.

The 35-year-old is then accused of committing fraud by using a bank card taken from the purse to buy a £200 Xbox.

He had been due to make his first appearance at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court but District Judge Michael Fanning heard that he had been admitted to hospital.

The case of Day, of Croftlands in Newsome , was adjourned until October 23.