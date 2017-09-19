Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man is being treated for a fractured skull after thugs attacked him with an axe.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was attacked near the Brown Cow Inn on Town Gate in Wyke on Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the scene at 11pm following reports he had been attacked by a group of men who then fled in a white Nissan Qashqai.

The man was seriously injured in the attack and remains in hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening, according to police.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The assault is believed to be targeted and there is no wider risk to the public.”

Anyone with information should contact police via 101, quoting crime reference number 13170430703.