A man who died from stab wounds has been named locally as Martin Wyatt.

Martin was found lying seriously injured at a house in Mixenden Road in Halifax at about 5.20pm yesterday.

Despite paramedics' efforts to save him he died at the scene.

Today police said they had launched a murder inquiry, and forensics officers are currently investigating at the scene.

Tributes have been paid to Martin, who is believed to be in his 30s, by grieving friends on Facebook.

(Image: Facebook)

Reece King said: "Rip peace Martin Wyatt gone to soon pal but never forgotten mate sleep tight buddy xxxxx."

Macca Stammers replied: "Absolutely gutted mate, stay strong son xx."

Andrew Kaye said: "Still can't believe this has happened R.I.P Martin Wyatt."

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Karl Taylor said: "Fed up of this cruel world r.i.p Martin Wyatt."

And Guy Ronaldson said: "R.I.P Martin Wyatt, such sad news. Fly high bro n sleep tight. Gone but you will never be forgotten."

Martin's friend Samantha Marum told the Examiner today he was a 'fun-loving guy who was a good laugh and who liked his music'.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

“Everyone is in shock and disbelief at what has happened.

“He was a really nice lad who I have known since I moved here.

"I am so sorry for his parents who are a lovely couple and the rest of his family who are absolutely devastated.

“My mum Josephine rang me to tell me about it yesterday and I ran out through my back garden onto the field where the Yorkshire Air Ambulance had landed.”

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Samantha told our reporter how the victim’s pal was seen shouting that a man had been stabbed.

She added: “The stabbed man’s friend was running down the same field to guide the paramedics to the property. The police and all his family had already are and were absolutely heartbroken.

“The police wouldn’t let the family go round to him. His friend had got a bloody smudge on his left arm from where he had been holding him.

“He was shouting ‘Someone’s stabbed my mate, someone’s stabbed my mate'.

“There must have been at least 50 people stood on the street waiting to see if would pull through. Everyone was gutted when we heard he had died. No one deserves to die like that.”