A man who fell to his death from Scammonden Bridge on the M62 has been named.

An inquest has been opened and adjourned into the death of Nicholas Dawson, 28.

Mr Dawson, who lived in Sowerby Bridge , died on September 26 after plunging off the bridge and onto the side of the eastbound carriageway near to Junction 22 at Rishworth Moor.

Concerned motorists had called police about a distressed man seen on the bridge but, just minutes later, they told police that he had fallen.

An inquest into Mr Dawson’s death opened at Bradford Coroner’s Court.

Assistant coroner Mary Burke told the court that paramedics confirmed Mr Dawson had died at the scene.

He was identified by a police officer through photo ID in his wallet.

Mrs Burke released the body and adjourned the inquest until a later date.

No relatives were present in court during the brief hearing.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

The bridge has been the scene of several suicides over the years and there are warning signs on the bridge with contact numbers for the Samaritans.

There have been calls for higher barriers to be installed on the bridge to keep people safe.

However, as revealed by the Examiner, Highways England said that higher barriers would increase the weight pressure on the bridge and may weaken it.

In 2015 Highways England looked at adding what was called a “suicide prevention parapet.”