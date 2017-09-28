Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are extremely concerned for a teenager who has been missing for more than a week.

Mya Recardo, 16, is missing from Beckenham, South London, but officers say she may have travelled north to Yorkshire or Greater Manchester.

Mya, who has epilepsy, is possibly disguised in a hijab or black wig to avoid being recognised.

Officers and Mya’s family are worried she may be at risk of exploitation and anyone who sees her is asked to contact police.

The teenager was reported missing on Sunday, September 17 after she was last seen at a hospital with another girl. Both teenagers left, but the other girl has since been found.

Police say the other girl told them Mya wanted to change her appearance so she couldn’t be found, and that she could now be wearing a white hijab to hide her appearance.

She also has a short black wig, and was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved top, grey trousers, black shoes and a blue jacket. She was also carrying a black handbag.

Mya does not have her mobile with her.

Anyone who has seen Mya or knows where she is should call Bromley Police by dialling 101 or call Missing People on 116000.