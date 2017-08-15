Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire Police have said Sophie King, who was reported missing this morning, has now been found.

Police are appealing for information to help them trace a missing woman.

Sophie King, aged 19, was last seen this morning in Leeds City Centre at around 10.40am.

Sophie, who is from Leeds, has been described as white, of medium build, with blonde hair tied up. She is around 5ft 2ins tall.

When she was last seen, Sophie was wearing a black hooded top, purple trousers and purple Doc Marten boots with rainbow laces.

She was also wearing a pair of glasses and was wearing a multi coloured scarf.

Anyone with information on Sophie’s whereabouts or anyone who believes they have seen Sophie, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on the non emergency line 101, quoting log number 514 of June. 15