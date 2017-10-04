Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More community safety wardens will soon be patrolling the streets of Calderdale to tackle environmental offences.

Fifteen new wardens have began their training and will be out and about from November 13.

And the new wardens will have some power behind them – they will be able to issue fines for littering and dog fouling and tackle flytipping and noise nuisance.

They can also carry out checks of pubs, fast food premises or taxis with the council’s licensing department; deal with anti-social behaviour and deal with highway offences like fly-posting, rights of way and over-hanging vegetation.

Clr Susan Press, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Communities, said: “Community wardens have a valuable role in our communities.

“They help reduce crime and the fear of crime; they talk to residents, businesses and local groups; feed back any concerns and take action.

“Boosting their numbers will provide greater reassurance to local people that we’re doing all we can to tackle the issues that matter to them.

“We will also be able to increase patrols at weekends and during evenings.”

The 15 new jobs boosts the eight wardens currently doing such jobs.

The council will pay for the new wardens from its existing budget.