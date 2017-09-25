Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bike racer has told how he was left “traumatised” after being involved in a crash which left spectators injured at Oliver’s Mount in Scarborough.

Daley Mathison told how his brakes failed and he managed to avoid other competitors before leaping off the bike at around 60mph.

The riderless machine struck a fence at Drury’s hairpin and ploughed into several spectators.

The incident happened at the Steve Henshaw International Gold Cup on Sunday.

Mathieson was involved in the second crash of the day at 1.40pm. In the morning another bike ploughed into spectators, leaving people injured.

Police said at least 12 people were injured in total, three of them seriously. The meeting was cancelled immediately after the second crash.

In a statement on his Facebook page Mathison said: “On lap 3, disaster struck with front brake failure. I did everything in my power to slow the 280kg Electric superbike but it was useless.

“Fortunately, I managed to miss several competitors before making the decision to jump off the bike at between 50/60mph. The bike unfortunately hit the fence at Drury’s hairpin, before being involved with spectators in the field behind.

“This has to be the hardest thing I’ll have to come to terms with, in my career. I am so traumatised by what has happened, as I am sure a lot of people are who witnessed/experienced the crash and I am so deeply sorry for the spectators involved and their families.

“I’d like to send my best wishes and thoughts to everyone involved. Being a family man, I cannot begin to imagine what these families are going through right now.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to all of the medical staff involved, marshalls, police and the circuit officials for doing such an amazing job, taking care of the injured and everyone involved.

“Finally, thank you for all of your concerns, messages and comments. It just goes to show what fantastic supporters and family I have around me; you’re the reason I do what I do – I strive to entertain. I’m just so sorry how yesterday concluded.”