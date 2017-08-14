Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of tributes have been paid to hero pensioner Bernard Kenny tonight after the Examiner reported he had sadly lost his fight with cancer.

Mr Kenny, 79, tried to save Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox's life as she was being attacked by far right extremist Thomas Mair - and was left seriously injured.

He was awarded the George Medal in the Queen's birthday honours for his bravery in June.

Tonight, after news of his death broke, thousands of people across the country shared tributes on social media.

Within minutes, his name was trending on Twitter.

Tracy Brabin, who was elected Batley and Spen's MP in a by election following Jo's murder, tweeted her well wishes.

Other Labour MPs joined the tributes.

Pontefract MP Yvette Cooper tweeted: "This is deeply sad news - Bernard Kenny was a true hero, a very brave man. Thoughts with his family."

Stoke MP Ruth Smeeth tweeted: "Incredibly sad news, Bernard Kenny was a hero who inspired hope on one of our blackest days. My thoughts are with his family and friends."

Wirral South MP Alison McGovern tweeted: "The very definition of heroism. Bernard Kenny. Thinking of his family, who must be rightly proud."

(Image: UGC)

Halifax MP Holly Lynch, who stood in as Batley and Spen MP before Tracy Brabin was elected, tweeted: "So sad to hear of the passing of Bernard Kenny tonight. Every inch a hero. Thoughts are with his family and friends."

And people from Batley and Spen led tributes on Facebook.

Nigel Heywood said: "Sad loss and a local hero RIP sir.

Patricia Jagger said: "So sorry, but will always admire and respect our great local hero."

Diane Renshaw said: "RIP Mr Kenny, what a hero. Our thoughts are with your family. It's people like you who make Yorkshire a better place. X."

And Asif Farooqui said: "A hero and an example to all generations of what one is."

(Image: UGC)

Mr Kenny lived in Birstall with his wife Doreen.

Today his son Phil spoke to the Examiner, describing his shock at receiving the phone call to say his dad was injured in the attack on Jo Cox.

He said: "Phil said: “We thought at first that he had lost his life, but pretty quickly we found out that he was going to survive. It was very much in keeping with him as a man. We weren’t a bit surprised!

"And he never spoke about it to the media. My dad could have been on wall-to-wall TV but he chose not to. He was a very private, unassuming, family man. Stubborn, kind and fair. An excellent bloke.”

Phil said Bernard kept it a secret that he had been awarded the George Medal right up until it was reported in the press, adding: "It was a very special moment when that was announced.

We think it has to be presented by a member of the Royal family so we expect he will receive it posthumously and probably Doreen will be presented with it."

Click here to read the full interview with Phil.