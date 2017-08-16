The video will start in 8 Cancel

Don't panic if you don't get the A Level results you need.

The Department for Education and UCAS is running an exam results helpline from 7.30am on results day.

More than 40 advisors will be on hand to help thousands of students who receive unexpected results and need support and guidance on what to do next.

The helpline is funded by the Department for Education and run through UCAS and has been helping students for more than 25 years.

Advisors can help callers make decisions on:

university, sixth form college, and other education choices

skills, qualification, and subject choices

resits and re-marks

gap years

vocational learning routes including diplomas, apprenticeships, and NVQs

careers and employment

Confirmation, Clearing, and Adjustment

funding

Last year, advisors answered more than 7,500 calls over the two weeks it was open for A Levels and GCSE students.

Students can call the helpline number on 0808 100 8000 and also get help through the Exam Results Helpline’s dedicated Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Helpline opening hours

Thurs Aug 17 7.30am-8pm Fri Aug 18 9am-6pm Sat Aug 19 9am-2pm Sun Aug 20 9am-2pm Mon Aug 21 9am-6pm Tues Aug 22 9am-6pm Weds Aug 23 9am-6pm Thurs Aug 24 7.30am-8pm Fri Aug 25 9am-6pm Sat Aug 26 9am-2pm Sun Aug 27 9am-2pm Mon Aug 28 9am-2pm Tues Aug 29 9am-6pm Weds Aug 30 9am-6pm Thurs Aug 31 9am-6pm

Last year Kevin Bediouhoune from Leeds called the helpline after not getting the results he wanted.

He said his grandma died during his exams, which affected his performance.

He missed his first choice and didn't want to go to his second - so the helpline advised him to call his second choice and let them know.

He said: "The helpline said there were still lots of universities still looking for students to fill spaces and there was still a lot I could do.”

After ringing a number of universities Kevin was invited in to see the University of Hull, where he is now studying Biomedical Science.

Kevin added: “You can’t let it get you down. At the end of the day you can still go to university.

“You may think everything is shut - but there’s always another door open to you.”