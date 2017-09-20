Network Rail is looking for apprentices

The video will start in 8 Cancel

If you've ever wanted to work on the railways, now's your chance!

Network Rail is currently recruiting for 24 apprentices in Yorkshire - and there's no upper age limit.

But time is running out, as applications need to be in by this Friday.

Apprentices will learn about many aspects of working on the railway, including signalling, telecoms and track, as well as cyber security and digital railway.

And the organisation is also looking to increase its business apprenticeships including accounting, HR, project management and commercial surveying.

Guy Wilmshurst-Smith, head of professional development and training, said: “Network Rail is committed to investing in the future talent that we need to build and maintain the bigger, better railway that Britain wants, and apprentices are a vital part of that Railway Upgrade Plan.

“The rail industry is one of Britain’s success stories as more and more people want to travel by train.

"Demand has doubled over the last 20 years and is set to double again in the next 25 years, so we need more people to help make that possible.”

