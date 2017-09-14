The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield collectors hoping to get their hands on the new £10 note released today will have to travel!

The Bank of England has printed more than a billion new Jane Austen tenners, stuffing them into just 32 cashpoints around the country.

And none of them are in Huddersfield.

However it's good luck for those of you who commute to Leeds or Manchester as six cash points across both cities are stuffed with them.

Leeds

HSBC, Park Row

Yorkshire Bank, Briggate

Rawdon Newsagents, Harrogate Road

Manchester

NoteMachine, Lowry Outlet Mall

Natwest, Spinningfield

Barclays, St Ann's Square

Some 11 are in London, while the others are spread across Liverpool, Newcastle, Basingstoke, Winchester, Bath, Cardiff, Swindon and Birmingham.

(Image: PA)

With a series of raised dots in the top left-hand corner of the tenner it's the first Bank of England note with a tactile feature to help blind and partially-sighted people.

The polymer tenner is made from the same material as the plastic £5 note which features Sir Winston Churchill.

It also contains an 'extremely small amount' of tallow, or animal fat, used to produce the plastic which has caused some consternation among vegetarians and animals rights campaigners.

The note was officially revealed at Winchester Cathedral by the Bank of England on July 18 - the 200th anniversary of Austen's death.

The old tenner, featuring an image of Charles Darwin, will be phased out and withdrawn in spring 2018.