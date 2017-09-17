Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Masked motorbike thieves sprayed a poisonous liquid at staff as they raided a showroom and got away with a vehicle.

Staff chased the offenders away from their business as an off-road motorbike was stolen, smashing the suspects’ car windows in the process.

Police were alerted and the suspects were followed by the police helicopter.

Two were arrested and the motorbike was recovered.

Detectives in Wakefield are now appealing for information or witnesses to the incident at Church Street, Thornes, to come forward.

Police say a number of suspects wearing balaclavas arrived at the motorcyle firm at 4.45pm on Friday in a black Vauxhall Vectra car.

After fleeing the scene, the Vectra and the motorbike were seen being driven in convoy along Chantry Bridge and onto Doncaster Road out of the city.

Detective Inspector Dave Watts, of Wakefield District CID, said: “The liquid used was found to be ammonia based but the victim and witnesses thankfully received no significant injuries.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries into the incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of it or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via 101 quoting crime number 13170427235 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.