Dewsbury Railway Station came to a standstill today after a man was believed to have been stabbed.

Police said the incident is thought to have happened in the town centre near the station in Wellington Road.

Two men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding.

A source, who did not want to be named, said the incident happened on a ramp at the back of the railway station.

He said the man was found collapsed and injured by people in the station.

He said: "He was refusing treatment, saying he was okay. Somebody called an ambulance and the emergency services arrived.

"Police checked the station CCTV to see where the man had been - the incident didn't happen on the station.

"Two men have been arrested."

A police spokesperson said: "The injured male was found in the train station but it is thought he was assaulted elsewhere and made his way to the location. At this stage his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening."

Trains were unable to stop at the station while police dealt with the incident, which happened at about 4.15pm.

National Rail said they expected delays up to 6.15pm, but trains were back up and running by 5pm.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting log 1147 of Tuesday 15 August.