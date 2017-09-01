Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating a sexual assault on a 19-year-old woman in Leeds city centre have released two CCTV images of a man they want to trace.

The incident happened in Kirkgate, the oldest street in Leeds, in the early hours of Monday, August 7.

Anyone who recognises the man dressed with a buttoned-up waistcoat, unbuttoned shirt, coat and facial hair is shown in the two images or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Det Con Ian Potter at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime number 13170361800.

The second image shows the man looking skywards.

Alternatively, anyone with information regarding this incident can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.