Police want to speak to these people after death at Leeds Station

Police have issued CCTV images of people they want to talk to after a man died outside a station.

Terry Bailey died outside Leeds Train Station in the early hours of August 29. Two men have since been charged with manslaughter in connection with his death.

But officers have now released pictures of people seen in and around the station at the time that may be able to help them with the investigation.

Some may have been travelling to or from across West Yorkshire, or further afield, and police are casting a wide net to find out more about what happened to Mr Bailey.

Anyone who recognises anyone in the images is asked to contact British Transport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference 21-290817.